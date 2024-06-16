The first cyclists have reached the seafront as the annual London to Brighton bike ride takes place.

About 12,000 people are taking part in the ride from Clapham Common to Madeira Drive, including the former chief scientific adviser to the government Sir Patrick Vallance, wearing the number 001.

The ride is organised by the British Heart Foundation and is one of the biggest charity fundraising events of the year.

Although the event is not a race, plenty of riders test themselves – and the first riders to make it to Brighton seafront took just under two hours and 50 minutes.

Sir Patrick said before the ride: “Thanks to the public’s support, the BHF funds millions of pounds of pioneering research into heart and circulatory conditions every year.

“The charity holds a special place in my heart, having supported my early research career, so I’m delighted to be giving back by taking on London to Brighton.

And just like that, our first riders have crossed the finish line in Brighton! 🚲

“In addition to raising vital funds, I’m hoping our team highlights the incredible contribution that thousands of people make to UK medical research by taking on fundraising challenges like London to Brighton every year.

“The money the ride raises will support groundbreaking research into how to better prevent, diagnose and treat heart diseases at a time further progress is urgently needed.”

The British Heart Foundation said: “The London to Brighton bike ride is our flagship fundraising event, with over 10,000 cyclists of all abilities expected to take on the stunning route from Clapham Common through the Surrey and Sussex countryside to finish on the Brighton seafront.

“This event, now in its 47th year, raises around £2 million annually for the BHF thanks to people’s incredible fundraising efforts.

“To date, it has raised more than £50 million for research into lifesaving advances for the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory conditions in the UK.”

BHF chief executive Charmaine Griffiths said: “We’re just thrilled that Patrick is leading our ‘Biking for Breakthroughs’ team who join the 12,000 people riding the BHF London to Brighton Bike Ride on Sunday 16 June.

“For nearly 50 years this event has generated funds to support thousands of brilliant scientists, including Patrick, who have revolutionised treatment and care for our hearts.”

Dr Griffiths added: “Over the years their work has made advances from developing internal defibrillators to keep people alive to AI technology which can identify the risk of a heart attack years before it strikes.

“The millions of pounds raised by our riders has changed and saved countless lives over the years and continues to do so today.”