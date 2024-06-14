The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to Southampton – the club where he spent 14 years including his first eight years in senior football.

Lallana, 36, announced last month that he was leaving Brighton at the end of the season when his contract expired after four years with the Seagulls. He cited family reasons.

Now, the Southampton manager Russell Martin, 38, a product of Brighton’s youth academy, has signed Lallana after having guided the Saints back up to the Premier League.

Lallana, who made 34 senior appearances for England and scored three goals, has signed a one-year contract with his first professional club.

He was part of the team that went from League One to the Premier League in consecutive seasons and Lallana captained the club on their return to the top flight.

The father of two left Southampton for Liverpool for a reported fee of £25 million in 2014 and stayed at Anfield until 2020, playing 128 games and scoring 18 goals.

He moved to Brighton having been part of Jurgen Klopp’s side as they won the Premier League and lifted the Champion League trophy.

Lallana said: “I’m extremely happy to come back to where it all started.

“Although it sounds like a bit of a fairytale, in my head there’s still a job to do and I’m really confident I’ve still got a lot to give to this football club.

“When I started speaking to Russell (Martin) and understood there was a little bit of interest, it was something I knew straight away felt right in my head and in my heart that it was something I needed to pursue – and it came through in the end.”

Lallana is manager Martin’s first summer signing since Southampton won promotion in the play-off final at Wembley where almost 86,000 fans saw the Saints beat Leeds United 1-0 last month.

Martin said: “I’m delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him.

“Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League.

“We’re going to need everyone to play a part again this coming season and Adam helps us create real depth and know-how in midfield.”