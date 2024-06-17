Multi-platinum, Iconic rock band Crowded House have this morning announced their ‘Gravity Stairs’ UK and Europe tour kicking off this October. With stops in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Brighton, Bournemouth and Birmingham before continuing across Europe. Tickets go on general sale Friday 21st June at 9am BST via Livenation.co.uk.

Tour news follows the release of Crowded Houses’ acclaimed 8th studio album ‘Gravity Stairs’, their first release since 2021’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’. Produced by the band with Steven Schram, the album shows Crowded House in its current incarnation — Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons Elroy and Liam — as sharp as ever, feeling musically adventurous, and still capable of reaching the staggering highs that have made them an international favourite.

‘Gravity Stairs’ UK and European Tour will showcase the band’s musical evolution and commitment to delivering thought-provoking and inspiring sounds that resonate with fans old and new

‘Gravity Stairs’ Tour:

Tuesday 8th October – Manchester, Co-op Live

Wednesday 9th October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday 11th October – London, The O2

Saturday 12th October – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Monday 14th October – Dublin, 3Arena

Wednesday 16th October – Bournemouth, Utilita Arena

Saturday 19th October – Brussels, BE, Cirque Royal

Monday 21st October – Cologne, GE, Carlswerk Victoria

Tuesday 22nd October- Tilburg, NL, 013

Friday 25th October – Barcelona, ES, Sant Jordi Club

Sunday 27th October – Madrid, ES, Palacio Vistalegre



Tickets go on general sale Friday 23rd June at 10am BST via Livenation.co.uk.

About Crowded House:

The music of Crowded House has resounded through eras and generations since the band launched out of Melbourne, Australia back in 1985. Beyond selling over 15 million records worldwide and earning 13 ARIA Awards, a MTV VMA, and a BRIT Award, they have generated billions of streams, consistently sold out tours on multiple continents, notched four No.1 albums in Australia, and captivated audiences for nearly four decades.

Originally founded by Neil Finn [vocals, guitar, keys, songwriting], Nick Seymour [bass, keys], and the late Paul Hester [drums, vocals], the group’s self-titled debut, ‘Crowded House’, went platinum uplifted by iconic smashes ‘Something So Strong’ and ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’. Speaking to the impact of the latter, it has been covered by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande in a viral performance to The Head & The Heart, among others. It’s no wonder Consequence of Sound christened it “one of the most memorable tunes of the eighties.” Along the way, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 1996, beginning a hiatus. 2005 saw them return in the wake of Paul’s passing. They served up ‘Time On Earth’ [2007] and ‘Intriguer’ [2010]. The ARIA Hall of Fame inducted Crowded House in 2016 as the guys returned to Sydney Opera House for three unforgettable nights before going dormant again. 2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvasing the globe on a massive world tour.

Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House joined by Mitchell Froom on keys and Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy Finn. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ in 2021. Met with widespread acclaim, Forbes hailed it as “vintage Crowded House,” and The Guardian rated it “4-out-of-5 stars” and raved, “It doesn’t just retain the intimacy that made them so cherished, but makes it their signature sound.” Meanwhile, it took home “Best Adult Contemporary Album” at the ARIA Awards.

The band ignited a rapturous world tour in support of ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’. As always, Crowded House continues to forge ahead with another chapter of their legacy anchored by more touring and new music.

www.crowdedhouse.com