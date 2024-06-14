The reason behind the appearance of an Ed Sheeran lookalike on Brighton beach last month has been revealed.

Professional lookalike Ty Jones fooled dozens of beachgoers when he visited the i360, taking part in a yoga class and then riding on top of the i360’s glass donut.

It’s now been revealed he was filming a new ad for Tango Ice Blast.

Ty, whose stage name is Ned Sneeran, has been an Ed Sheeran lookalike for several years after people at his school noticed the resemblance, and he started to become mistaken for the famous singer daily on the street.

This month, he married his partner, Ed Sheeren superfan Amanda Baron.

Ty has worked with Tango Ice Blast for three years and undertaken a few daredevil challenges for the brand, from skydiving to now walking 450ft in the air on a glass pod.

Speaking about the experience, Ty said: “Shooting on the i360 roof was an absolute blast! The anticipation and speculation it sparked around Brighton was incredible.

“It was great to see so many people excited about what we were doing.”