People are being asked to avoid Natal Road this afternoon after a bin lorry shed its load when it caught fire.

The Recycling Partnership truck dumped about five tonnes of waste near Mithras House.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service @EastSussexFRS are responding to a a bin lorry fire near Mithras House, Brighton University, off Lewes Road.

Natal Road currently Closed @SussexTW @travelneek @RegencyRadio 🎥@imjustbrighton_ pic.twitter.com/CujdQhSedZ — Sussex News – Breaking news for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) June 17, 2024

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.27am to reports of a bin lorry alight.

In a statement, the service said: “Two fire engines are at the scene.

“Crews are using two hose reels to put out a fire affecting around five tonnes of waste.

“Please avoid the area.”