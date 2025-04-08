DJ Fatboy Slim treated a group of children to a masterclass on the decks at a special school in Portslade.

The DJ – real name Norman Cook – shared his love of music and showed pupils some tips and tricks in a workshop at Hill Park Secondary School last week.

He spent the morning with students from the school, which supports children with a range of special educational needs.

With decks set up in the school hall, he gave a hands on lesson, showing the youngsters how to scratch vinyl, explore the decks, feel the rhythm and have fun with music.

The school said: “The visit brought huge excitement and smiles all around, with children taking turns on the decks and dancing along to some of Fatboy Slim’s biggest hits.”

Head teacher Clare Langhorne said: “We’re so grateful to Norman for coming. Music is such a powerful way for our students to express themselves – and today has been truly magical.”

Fatboy Slim, who lives in Hove, said that he was honoured to have been invited, adding: “Music should be for everyone.

“It’s been a real joy seeing the kids light up when they got on the decks. Some serious talent here!”

Parents and staff alike praised Fatboy Slim, saying that his visit was a confidence-boosting and inspiring day for the children.

The school added: “As the beats echoed through the hall and young DJs beamed with pride, it was clear that the superstar DJ had left more than just soundwaves – he’d left memories that will last a lifetime.”