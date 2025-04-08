Dozens more electric buses will be running in Brighton and Hove next year with the help of £5.2 million grant funding from the government.

Brighton and Hove Buses will replace 16 buses, swapping diesel for electric, on the number 7 route next spring, with help from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Later in the year, 13 more electric buses will come into service on the 5, 5A, 5B and 6 routes.

The bus company is putting up most of the money, with the total cost likely to be close to £24 million. The DfT is putting up 5.2 million.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Brighton and Hove is set to benefit from more national funding from the Department for Transport to replace high-emission diesel buses with low-emission electric vehicles.

“In partnership with the council, Brighton and Hove Buses will introduce a further 13 electric buses in autumn 2026, in addition to the 16 already planned for spring 2026.

“Providing more electric buses will help cut emissions and improve air quality in Brighton and Hove, including on routes in some of the city’s highest-emission areas.

“Last March, a partnership between the council and Brighton and Hove Buses was awarded £2.9 million from the DfT to support a £10.5 million project for 16 new electric buses and the charging infrastructure to support them.

“These are due be introduced in spring 2026 along route 7, an essential service that operates up to every six to eight minutes.

“We have now been awarded an additional £2.3 million funding from the same scheme to introduce a further 13 electric buses.

“The additional funding looks set to fully cover the cost of

• eight double-decker vehicles for route 6 so the current service of 6 buses every 16 minutes can increase to every 12 minutes.

• five double-decker vehicles for routes 5, 5A and 5B partially converted to electric buses

“The 13 extra buses for routes 5 and 6 are expected to be operational by September 2026.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “With transport accounting for a third of carbon emissions in the UK, replacing diesel buses with zero-carbon alternatives will support us to be an accessible, clean and sustainable city and help us meet air quality targets.

“Thirteen more electric buses on top of the 16 already planned is fantastic news and an example of what we can achieve through a strong partnership and a shared vision.

“Having more reliable, accessible, zero-emission buses will help to reduce congestion, improve air quality and make Brighton and Hove a healthier, more mobile and cleaner city.”

Along with reduced carbon emissions and improved air quality, the council said that all the new buses would also have the same sort of features that are already common locally.

These include induction loops for passengers with hearing aids, dementia-friendly floors and flexible space for a second wheelchair user, multiple pushchairs or prams.

Brighton and Hove Buses managing director Ed Wills said: “We are delighted to receive further funding from the government through our superb partnership working with Brighton and Hove City Council.

“This is in addition to the £7 million that Brighton and Hove Buses have directly invested in the first 13 electric buses and £13 million investment to rebuild and electrify the Conway Street bus depot.

“Our passengers will enjoy quieter, smoother and greener journeys, with the added benefit of knowing their travel is environmentally friendly as these buses produce zero emissions at the tailpipe.”