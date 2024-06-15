Winter’s biggest alternative weekend event, ‘Rockaway Beach’, have announced their first wave of artists for their 10th anniversary festival, which is set to again take place at Butlin’s Bognor Regis Resort in West Sussex. The date for your dairies this time around will be 3rd to 5th January 2025. There’s a whole host of varied music acts on offer across the three day and three night indoor event, which thus far will include live sets from Leftfield, RIDE, and Spiritualized.

For the forthcoming 2025 festival, the organisers will be taking advantage of a new live space at the Butlin’s Bognor Regis site, called Studio 36. Headliners will appear in this new venue boasting a state of the art sound and visual experience for the concert goers. Despite this upgrade though, capacity of the festival will remain the same.

Also included in the first wave of acts are Arab Strap, BODEGA, Georgia, Liz Lawrence, Pete Wylie and The Mighty Wah!, Ruts DC, Sprints, as well as ARXX, Bloodworm, The Dirt, Ebbb, The Itch, The Jonny Halifax Invocation, Lime Garden, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Meryl Streek, Miki Berenyi Trio, and THE NONE.

BBC 6music DJ: Chris Hawkins will be spinning discs for the late night dancers and holding in depth conversations with the artists.

In addition to the live performances, there will be Q&As with artists, guest DJs, record signings, bingo, a record fair, late-night takeovers, silent discos, and pub quizzes, plus the various attractions of the Butlin’s site itself… all included in the weekend ticket alongside accommodation.

All tickets are booked via Butlin’s, and include three nights accommodation and access to ‘Rockaway Beach’ – available now from just £90pp all-in. Room rates are based on occupancy, meaning that couples or groups of friends booking into shared accommodation will be cheaper than solo bookers. Room options range from multiple bedroom apartments, and chalets, to various hotel rooms.

The final tickets are available from HERE.

www.rockawaybeach.co.uk