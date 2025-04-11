A former MP arrested on suspicion of a child sex offence has had his police bail extended for two months.

Ivor Caplin was arrested by Hove Station in January after being filmed by paedophile hunters as part of a sting they set up.

After he was kept in for questioning overnight, he was released the following day on police bail until yesterday while the investigation continued.

Sussex Police said the bail has now been extended to 10 June. Another man arrested in connection with the same investigation has been released without charge.

A police spokeswoman said “A 66-year-old man arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on 11 January has had his bail extended to 10 June pending further enquiries.

“A 40-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on 11 January has now been released without further action.”