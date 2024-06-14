A local Brighton post office is set to close at the end of July because rising costs have made it impossible for the postmaster to carry on.

Although Islingword post office itself was doing well, the business relied on customers buying goods from the convenience store it was located in at the top of the hill in Hanover.

Postmaster Sean Sherman said a lack of government support for small businesses meant many others would be facing the same dilemma.

He said: “It’s just costs. They have just escalated. The business mortgage, energy costs, increases in the minimum wage, the costs of supplies. Everything’s just gone up.

“It was a thriving business but we can’t raise prices enough in the shop. The post office is booming but with a business like that we have to rely on the footfall in the shop.

“People are coming into the post office but they’re not buying things in the shop. And I don’t blame them, the prices are so high.

“We have scared about 20 per cent of our customers away. People are just not using us any more, they’re not buying things in the shop anymore. Use it or lose it.

“It’s very sad. I’ve been here for ten years now and it’s been loely. Customers have been fantastic, it’s been a lovely community.

“We love our customers so it’s all very hard.

“The building is being sold to a property company. It’s a prime location for property. Ideally we would have sold as going concern, but the timescales meant that just wasn’t possible. We have run out of time.

“There’s been no support for small businesses in Brighton, not from central or local government, or the post office.

“When you are struggling all they seem to want to do is add to your overheads. Energy costs, wage costs, mortgage rises – it’s all been a result of policies made by central government.”

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said: ““The postmaster for Islingword Post Office recently resigned and the branch is due to close on 27 July.

“The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk.

“We have had interest expressed from retailers and talks are at an early stage. We are keen to restore service as soon as possible.

“In the interim alternative branches will include Lewes Road, St Georges Road, St James Street and London Road.”