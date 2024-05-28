A 17-year-old child has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman in Brighton at the weekend – for looking at him.

Sussex Police said: “On Saturday 25 May, the victim had been walking in Church Place, Brighton, when a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, engaged in a verbal altercation before he was heard shouting: ‘Do you actually want me to chef you?’

“The 17-year-old boy, from Brighton, approached the woman and stabbed her before fleeing from the scene.

“The victim, a 37-year-old woman, from Brighton, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

“She remains in hospital at this time in a stable condition.

“Following police inquiries, the suspect was identified and arrested on Monday (27 May).

“He was charged later that evening with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a weapon in a public place.

“The boy stated to a witness that he was initially angered by the victim when she looked at him as he walked on the opposite side of the street.

“The 17-year-old appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (28 May) where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in juvenile detention to await his sentencing on Wednesday 12 June.”

Detective Sergeant Victoria Thornton Green said: “The fact that this child felt compelled to inflict such injuries simply because someone looked at them on the street is extremely disturbing.

“We hope that the swift investigation, arrest and subsequent results will help the victim begin her recovery from this horrendous incident.

“This stabbing highlights the devastating impact of knife crime on our communities and underscores the urgent need for continued efforts to educate individuals about the dangers of carrying a knife and its devastating consequences.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank the public for their support and understanding during police inquiries in the area.”

Sussex Police added: “If you have a concern about someone carrying a knife, contact 101 to make a report. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers.”