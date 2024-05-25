Homeware chain Dunelm is due to open its latest branch in Brighton in the coming week.

Dunelm is planning to start trading at the store, in Carden Avenue, Hollingbury, at 9am on Thursday (30 May).

The company said that the first 50 customers would be able to grab a goody bag of Dunelm products and be given a free ice cream while queuing.

Opening day customers will also be able to hunt for one of 20 “golden tickets” hidden within the store, offering vouchers worth from £5 to £20 to redeem throughout the day.

The retailer said that the new store would bring 30 jobs to the retail park in Hollingbury with neighbours including Argos and Marks and Spencer.

Dunelm regional manager Daniel Bennett said: “We’re so excited to be opening our newest Dunelm store in Brighton.

“The team will be working incredibly hard to get everything set up and ready, with some fun opening day surprises in store.

“We can’t wait to welcome the local community into our amazing new home.”

The new 14,000 sq ft store will be Dunelm’s 184th store opening and will stock a wide variety of Dunelm products alongside Dorma and Made To Measure departments for curtains and blinds.

A “textile takeback” unit will also be available in the shop, allowing customers to return unwanted textile products to be recycled or redistributed.