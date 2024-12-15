Three teenage boys have been arrested after a knife fight in Brighton late last night.

Three men who were not involved in the fight were injured, Sussex Police said today.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information following an altercation in Brighton.

“Officers were called to a report of a group fighting in Bartholomew Square at around 11.20pm on Saturday 14 December.

“A linked assault also took place in East Street shortly after.

“It is reported those fighting were in possession of knives during the incident.

“Three men, who were not involved in the fight, suffered injuries during the altercation.

“Three male teenagers, aged 15, 15 and 16, were arrested and remain in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference number 47240243892.”