A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Church Place, bottom of Manor Road at 6.33pm on Saturday (25 May).

“Officers attended the scene and a 37-year-old woman was found with a stab wound.

“She was taken to hospital and received treatment. At this time, her injury is not described as life threatening or life changing.

“A 17-year-old boy from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offender. They both remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “I can understand the community’s concern following this incident.

“Officers moved quickly to arrest two suspects, and we are not looking at any other person in relation to this incident.

“This is an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider public.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Woodstock.