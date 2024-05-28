A 70-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in Brighton last night (Monday 27 May).

Sussex Police said that detectives were investigating the death and appealed for help from the public, in particular, witnesses or anyone with information that could help the investigation.

The force said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at an address in Brighton.

“Police were called to a property in Lavender Street shortly after 7.30pm on Monday 27 May.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 70-year-old man from Brighton was declared deceased at the property.

“A 70-year-old woman from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and officers moved quickly to arrest a suspect.

“It is believed to be an isolated incident involving two people known to each other and poses no threat to the wider community.

“Residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.”

Sussex Police added: “Witnesses or anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious behaviour is asked to report it online via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”