Graham Potter has become the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Roberto De Zerbi as the manager of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The odds shortened after Kieran McKenna signed a new contract with Ipswich Town having won back-to-back promotions with the Suffolk club.

McKenna, 38, was linked with the top job at Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United after guiding the Tractor Boys back to the top flight after an absence of 22 years.

But he appears to have extended his deal at Portman Road, having taken chare of the club at the end of 2021. His existing contract ran until 2027 after he signed a four-year deal last summer.

The odds of Potter, 49, making a comeback were evens at Ladbrokes while BetVictor offered a price of just 1/3.

There have been rumours that Albion have started talks with the coach who left for Chelsea after just over two years at the Amex – only to be sacked after seven months at Stamford Bridge.

While many fans might have wished him well on his departure in September 2022, it became soured after he took several key members of the backroom staff with him including Bruno Saltor.

Albion fans took solace in the club’s best ever finish – sixth in the Premier League and European qualification – while the Blues ended up 12th in the table, their worst performance since 1994.

Potter’s biggest rival, according to the bookies, is 38-year-old Russell Martin, a forer Albion academy player.

Martin, who went to Varndean School and Varndean College, led Southampton back to the Premier League after victory over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final on Sunday (26 May).

Long-serving Malmo coach Henrik Rydstrom is third favourite. The 48-year-old is something of a surprise candidate although Albion’s approach to recruitment has often unearthed under-appreciated talent.

Former Albion defender Liam Rosenior, 39, is also in the running if the bookies are to be believed.

Longer odds suggest that Ruben Amorim, also 39, could be prised from the Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon or Brighton could try their luck with 49-year-old Las Palmas boss Garcia Pimienta.

Given the surprise caused by some previous appointments, the best bet might still be to expect the unexpected – even if that turns out to be a second spell for Potter.