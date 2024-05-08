A festival will be billed for repairs after wet weather resulted in mud across Preston Park.

The Brighton and Hove Foodies Festival held in Preston Park over the bank holiday weekend was hit by heavy rain resulting in the quagmire caused by visitors and then vehicles leaving the site.

Heavy rain on Monday (6 May) resulted in a late opening of the event, which featured performances from Sister Sledge, Scouting for Girls and Symphonic Ibiza over three days.

Brighton and Hove City Council has confirmed work to return the park to its original condition will begin as soon as possible and all costs for the restoration process will be charged to the Foodies Festival.

Cabinet member for net zero and environmental services Tim Rowkins, said: “We’re disappointed with the impact on the grass following a recent event in Preston Park and understand residents want the park back to its best as quickly as possible.

“Our team has been on site today assessing the damage and early assessments suggest it is very surface level and will be easily rectified.

“To limit further disruption the event is taking slightly longer to clear up, and there will also be additional litter sweeps tomorrow (Thursday 9 May).”