The chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion has seen his wealth jump more than £200 million in the past year, according to the Sunday Times.

Tony Bloom, 54, is now Britain’s 233rd richest person, up from joint 286th the previous year – making him the eighth richest in UK sport.

The newspaper has calculated he is now worth £716 million, up £216 million from the £500 million it said he was worth in 2023.

However, this is considerably less than the £1.3 billion which The Sun reported he is worth earlier this year.

Mr Bloom made his first millions playing professional poker, which he used to found a betting consultancy firm called Starlizard.

He bought Brighton and Hove Albion, in which he owns a 75% stake, in 2009.

The rich list, published today, does not go into any detail as to why or how Mr Bloom’s fortunes have risen.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Mr Bloom’s wealth had risen from £216 million, rather than by £216 million.

Mr Bloom declined to comment.