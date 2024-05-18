Tributes have been paid to the outgoing mayor of Brighton and Hove from across the political spectrum.

Labour council leader Bella Sankey praised Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, saying that she was “born to play the role” of Brighton and Hove’s first citizen as she moved a formal vote of thanks.

Councillor Sankey said: “She embodies our city – her warmth, her sense of fun, her reverence for our history, her love of young people and animals and the many fantastic businesses, enterprises and charities in the city that she has shown such valuable support for.

“I joined Mayor O’Quinn on many official duties from Remembrance Day, to celebrating our cadets, to hosting LGBT receptions and convening celebrations to mark the role of extraordinary and under-recognised women who have blazed a trail and shaped our city and wider world.

“Councillor O’Quinn has done things very differently and she left her mark. She has brought people together often in difficult times – especially over this past year as discord and pain have resonated internationally and locally – with her calm, unifying and thoughtful words on so many occasions.”

Conservative leader Alistair McNair said that it had always been a pleasure to see the mayor at events in his ward, Patcham and Hollingbury.

Councillor McNair said: “The role of mayor as first citizen is an important one and Councillor O’Quinn was always generous with her time with residents and provided entertaining or thoughtful speeches as the occasion required.

“I must acknowledge the time she has spent with the Ukrainian community. It was much appreciated.”

Green councillor Raphael Hill said that Councillor O’Quinn had been “phenomenal”, adding: “You’ve shown a warmth and kindness across the house and we will be looking forward to working together on the fire authority and HOSC (Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee).

“It’s been lovely knowing you since the first time I stood in Goldsmid. Jackie was a candidate for Labour and she was always very kind then so we’re looking forward to working together for the next few years.”

During her year as mayor, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn attended 353 events and said that she learnt more about the city that she has called home for 20 years.

Before handing the robes and chains of office to her deputy, the new mayor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, she shared some of the wonder of her experience.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “Being mayor has shown me a whole new layer of the city. Just how extraordinary it is – it’s dynamism, it’s openness and warmth. It’s strong sense of community and togetherness, how it loves to protest.

“The amazing number of charities and volunteers in the city, without whom the city would be so much the poorer.

“I feel as if I’ve met the world and its mother and everyone without exception has been welcoming, interesting and hugely supportive of the mayoralty.”

She said that there were plenty of fun events where her role was to exemplify civic support and others where her role was to add to the gravitas of the event or to add a “little bit of fairy dust”.

One of the ceremonial events highlighting the weight of office was the annual Chattri Memorial Service to honour the Indian soldiers who fought in the First World War.

Councillor O’Quinn also attended a commemoration of the Anglo-Canadian raid on Dieppe in 1943, accompanied by the council’s armed forces champion, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, who is the new deputy mayor.

And Councillor O’Quinn said that she was honoured to represent the city at remembrance events which were attended by larger crowds as the years pass.

Now she has handed over the chains of office, Councillor O’Quinn will chair Brighton and Hove City Council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

She will rejoin the council’s Licensing Committee and will be one of the Labour members for Brighton and Hove on the East Sussex Fire Authority.