Naomi Wood is a huge talent and a force of nature. I am so glad she created this one woman show which combines her three main talents to create a mesmerizing piece. She is at once a burlesque performer, poet and circus acrobat and in this show she weaves them all together to produce an enchanting spectacle. Her own personal story of her quest for freedom and rejection of society’s expectations for women and what they do with their bodies. She used her words and her body to tell how she rejected her role of being an object of unwanted attention to being a powerful woman who demands attention on her own terms. Not for her the traditional triumvirate of the female goddess. She won’t be categorized as virgin, mother or old crone. She is a Gobbess who has a lot to say and a lot to give – of which we, the audience, were grateful recipients.

“And they say I am in the “mother” stage of this Three Headed Gobbess phase

The way women’s bodies have always been subdivided, indexed, ranked and then erased

And I don’t know what it is I’m nurturing

But I think it might be rage”

This show was a one-off performance at this year’s Fringe at the Spiegletent Bosco Theatre. I hope she can bring it back again. I hope to see her doing her powerful spoken word or her enchantingly beautiful aerial hoop work at a cabaret performance soon. Watch out for her on the bill of various cabaret events and check out her writing @naomiwoodwrites on Instagram.

https://tickets.brightonspiegeltent.com/seasons/87e048bd-1391-46c6-b8fa-32454463aed6

Venue Details

Brighton Spiegeltent Bosco theatre

Old Steine Gardens

Brighton

BN1 1GY

Performance

One night only!!

29 May, 18.00

£9/£7 concessions