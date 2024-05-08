The Palace Pier is to start charging tourists a £1 entry fee to help cover the costs of maintaining the 125-year-old structure.

The charge will come into effect on 25 May, and run on weekends in June and throughout June, July and August.

Anyone with a residents card – which people living in a BN postcode can apply for and is free – will not have to pay. Children up to the age of two will also be free.

Click here for more information on how the residents card works.

The pier regularly tops the poll of the UK’s most popular free tourist attractions outside London, with more than 4 million visiting each year, and 4,632,108 visiting in 2022, the last year for which figures are available.

The charge is being introduced on the pier’s 125th anniversary. Brighton Palace Group, the company which runs the pier, says operatin costs have increased by 31%, an additional £2.7 million, taking the overall annual cost to £11.6 million.

Last year, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of £1 million for the first half of the year, compared with a £700,000 profit for the same period last year, which it blamed on wet weather and train strikes.

CEO Anne Ackord, said: “We see ourselves as the custodians of the pier.

“Many of our team, including myself live and work in Brighton and we understand first-hand the importance of the pier within our city.

“The pier is a substantial structure and in recent years, the costs associated with maintaining and operating it to the same high levels of upkeep, strength and structural integrity, have increased significantly.

“We have, to date, been able to offset and absorb these costs but we have now reached the point where, in our view, it is sensible to implement a small admission charge for visitors to the pier from outside the local area.

“The admission fee will be an important contributor to ensuring that our pier is with us for generations to come.”

To apply for a card, those who live in a BN postcode area will need to visit the Brighton Palace Pier website and follow the instructions.