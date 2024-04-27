A new show this year from Brighton Fringe Australian regulars Head First Acrobats who are in residence at new venue The Vault at Fools Paradise in Brighton for the whole month of May. Godz delivers a circus themed take on ancient Greece with flying semi naked men to feast your eyes on. This is a rip roaring show with nudity and strong language so leave your kid at home for this one!

Whilst this is the first showcase of this hedonistic dive head-first into the lives of the ancient gods of Olympus, around the world this show has been winning circus awards galore.

The antipodean circus performers are being housed in a new venue designed for high level circus and physical theatre. A 20 metre geodesic dome with and advanced flying system for aerial performers, sot his wil be an experience in itself. The show offers a unique mix of storytelling, circus, and physical prowess within a “bodyssey” of “godlike proportions”. This show is squarely aimed at adults, and promises to deliver gravity-defying stunts, heroic strength and surprise comic twists. Head First Acrobats have two other shows in the Fringe this year – Creme de la Creme – another adult focused circus show, and Arr We There Yet – a kids pirate journey. Brighton Fringe is offering a 241 price on each of the dates for this show when you book.