Brighton and Hove Albion finally won a football match, beating Aston Villa at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 5 May).

The Seagulls were vastly improved on recent performances and created a host of chances against the European hopefuls.

Simon Adringa had a great chance but it went narrowly over Olsen’s bar – although the Albion weren’t in control they were certainly just about bossing Villa and just before half time Danny Welbeck played in Pascal Gross who rounded Olsen but the keeper deflected Gross’s shot around the post from close range.