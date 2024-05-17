Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk will miss the team’s last match of the season against Manchester United because of a knee injury.

The Seagulls host the Reds at the Amex on Sunday (19 May) when all 20 Premier League sides are due to kick off their final fixtures at 4pm.

Dunk went off at half-time on Wednesday (15 May) when Chelsea beat Brighton 2-1 at Falmer.

But this afternoon (Friday 17 May), Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “Lewis Dunk is not available.

“I don’t think it’s a big problem, which is good news for him and us, but he won’t play on Sunday. I don’t know the level of his injury but it is a knee issue.”

While there are doubts over whether Evan Ferguson and Solly March will be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, there appear to be no such long-term concerns about the skipper.

De Zerbi is also pondering taking Tariq Lamptey out of the starting XI as a precautionary measure after racking up plenty of minutes in the past two games following his own return from injury.

The Italian said: “We will have to see Tariq’s situation because, after a long time out, he played 70 minutes at Newcastle and a long time against Chelsea.”

Brighton have long since been sure of mid-table security but can make sure of finishing in the top half with a win over United.

De Zerbi insists there is no lack of motivation for his team, adding: “We want to finish top 10 – for us, for the fans, for people who work at the club.”

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen echoed those sentiments, rallying his side for a big finish.

He said: “It’s important for us. I want to celebrate with the fans one more time (and) give them a chance to celebrate with us as well.

“They’ve been brilliant this season and we want to reward them. Top 10 obviously is big for us as well and we will give it our all and try to win.”

Man Utd are expected to be missing defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire on Sunday although Raphael Varane, who this week said that he would leave Old Trafford when his contract ends this summer, has returned to training – as has fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof.

United boss Erik Ten Hag said yesterday: “I can’t say in this moment (if anyone will return on Sunday) but we are working to bring players back.

“We have seen yesterday Licha Martinez (make his return). He had a good session now as well.

“There were also others on the pitch like Rapha Varane, Victor Lindelof. They returned on the pitch. We have to see how far they are on Sunday.

“Tomorrow, we have off. Saturday we have training – and then we will see what we have.”