TR/ST (fka Trust) is one of our favourite artists here at Brighton & Hove News, and is the musical alias of producer, singer, and performer Robert Alfons. Born in Winnipeg, Canada (but based in Los Angeles for the past decade), he has released a string of celebrated albums fusing swooning synth-pop, confessional darkwave, and anthemic emotion: ‘TRST’ (2012), ‘Joyland’ (2014), ‘The Destroyer – Part One’ (2019), and ‘The Destroyer – Part Two’ (2019).

In late 2023, TR/ST joined the Dais Records roster, announcing the union with the release of ‘TR/ST EP‘ earlier this year. Today he is sharing his new single ‘Soon’, with a new album in the works. TR/ST has also this afternoon announced a new European tour which includes just one UK date, this being at the Evolutionary Arts Hackney, London (EartH) on Wednesday 23rd October. Tickets for this performance will be going on sale from 10am this coming Friday 17th May – Find yours HERE.

‘Soon’ is a dance floor stomper with a huge new wave hook, swelling to life with hymnal electronics and spiked with caustic kiss-off lyrics. Find ‘Soon’ on streaming links HERE.

Despite the fact that TR/ST have still yet to play live here in Brighton, we have in the past made the effort to head on up to London in order to witness live performances. Thus far we have covered concerts at Heaven in 2019 (Review HERE) and last year at Fabric (Review HERE).

Tour dates:

30 Sep – MeetFactory, Prague, CZ

2 Oct – Kamienna, Krakow PL

3 Oct – Progresja, Warsaw PL

5 Oct – Conne Island, Leipzig DE

6 Oct – Rote Sonne, Munich DE

7 Oct – Gebaude 9, Cologne DE

10 Oct – TRIX, Antwerp BE

11 Oct – Melkweg, Amsterdam NL

12 Oct – L’Olympia, Paris FR

15 Oct – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin DE

17 Oct – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm SE

18 Oct – Parkteatret, Oslo NO

19 Oct – Loppen, Copenhagen DK

23 Oct – EartH, London UK

trstonline.net