Brand new Record Label Nights curated by Brighton-based Bella Union, Manchester’s Gondwana Records & more

Circle of Live: a one-off, immersive experience featuring three groundbreaking electronic musicians

A multi-artist celebration of the music of David Crosby

Jazz Connections: a new event series celebrating emerging talent in the UK’s jazz scene

Brighton Dome kicks off 2025 with a refreshed contemporary music programme that includes a series of gigs curated by some of the UK’s most exciting independent record labels and acclaimed electronic musician Sebastian Mullaert’s immersive show ‘Circle of Live’. Elsewhere, folk acts including The Staves perform David Crosby’s solo masterpiece ‘If Only I Could Remember My Name’ in full and Mercury Prize shortlisted Fergus McCreadie and his trio are the first act for brand-new event series ‘Jazz Connections’, which showcases the UK’s vibrant jazz scene.

On 13th and 14th February, Brighton-based record label Bella Union hosts two nights in Brighton Dome’s refurbished Studio Theatre, with artists including American multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight, rock group Plantoid, guitarist and vocalist LuxJury and a secret headliner. ‘Together We Stand!’ on 28th February, in the beautiful surrounds of the restored and upgraded Corn Exchange, is a celebration of new jazz from collaborating labels New Soil, Bridge the Gap, Jazz Re:Freshed and Women in Jazz. Artists include Mercury Prize shortlisted corto.alto, Scottish nine-piece Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble and the West African Mandé music-inspired Balimaya Project.

Manchester’s Gondwana Records opens a packed weekend of music on Thursday 27th March with an eclectic line-up in the Corn Exchange featuring composer and saxophonist Jasmine Myra, electronic duo Svanesborg Kardyb and Portico Quartet’s Jack Wyllie playing music from his ‘Paradise Cinema’ albums, plus a set from Gondwana’s resident DJ, Mari*. The following night, supported by Brighton label Tru Thoughts, New Orleans’ Hot 8 Brass Band (28th March) return to the Concert Hall for a loose-limbed party soundtracked by their trademark funk, rap and hip hop-inflected music. On Sat 29th March, ‘Circle of Live’ creator Sebastian Mullaert is joined by electronic music trailblazers Clark and Rival Consoles for an immersive experience that sees the three play live simultaneously for the first time, creating a one-off show on a specially designed ‘in-the-round’ stage in the Corn Exchange.

Fans of the late American songwriter David Crosby can revisit the legendary songwriter’s music on 2nd February at ‘If Only I Could Remember My Name’, a celebration of Crosby’s 1971 debut solo album, created in collaboration with Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and members of the Grateful Dead among others and now regarded as a psychedelic folk masterpiece. The album will be played in full by modern-day folk musicians The Staves, Hothouse Flowers member Liam Ó Maonlaí, Lau’s Kris Drever and BC Camplight on Brighton Dome’s Concert Hall stage.

On 4th April in the Studio Theatre, the inaugural ‘Jazz Connections’, a new event series produced by Brighton Dome and Jazz for Unity to celebrate the best emerging talent in the UK’s vibrant jazz scene, features award-winning Scottish ensemble Fergus McCreadie Trio with scintillating piano-driven music that evokes the beauty of the country’s landscape. The following evening, ‘What’s in the Salsa?’ (5th April) spotlights Afro Cuban culture through music, dance and conversations with artists from Cuba, Nigeria, the US and the UK.

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke plays an intimate gig showcasing his soon-to-be-released new solo album ‘The Singing Winds Pt. 3’ on 22nd February and blending jazz roots with contemporary soul and RnB, rising star Georgia Cécile performs music from upcoming release ‘City Girl’ on 20th March. This spring also sees gigs from American singer-songwriter Iris DeMent (26th February), Glastonbury sensations The Mary Wallopers (6th March) and The Who’s Roger Daltrey (20th April).

Brighton Dome has an extraordinary heritage as an arts venue, with past performers including Jimi Hendrix, ABBA, David Bowie and Beyonce. The refurbishment of the historic Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre includes state of the art sound and lighting technology and improved facilities for audiences and artists, allowing for an even wider and more accessible programme of events.

David Martin, Contemporary Music Producer at Brighton Dome says: “Brighton Dome’s three venues allow us to deliver a truly varied contemporary music programme. We have a long history of welcoming iconic musicians to the city and we also want to use the spaces to foster artists’ collaborations and to showcase the incredible emerging talent in the music scene in Brighton and beyond. By working directly with independent record labels, who are investing in and developing the next generation of artists, we can bring specially-curated line ups to music-curious audiences hoping to discover the best new music.”

For more details and to book tickets visit brightondome.org