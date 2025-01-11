The former Labour MP for Hove, Ivor Caplin, was arrested today (Saturday 11 January) after a sting by paedophile hunters.

The sting was live-streamed on Facebook and further footage of the arrest was shared online.

Sussex Police said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child.

“Officers can confirm that a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday January 11 and currently remains in custody.

“This is an ongoing and active investigation.”

A confrontation with Mr Caplin, a former defence minister, was livestreamed on Facebook, lasting 30 minutes and attracting more than 36,000 views and 3,000 comments.

Further footage of his arrest similarly shared online.

Mr Caplin is understood to deny any wrongdoing.