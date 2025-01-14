Brighton and Hove Albion defender Igor Julio will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was forced off during the second half of the 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on Saturday 4 January.

The centre-back has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler said: “Igor will be out for the rest of the season. It was a hamstring injury. He needed surgery so it was a big thing.”

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk will be available for the Premier League trip to Ipswich Town on Thursday (16 January).

Dunk has missed two games with a calf injury and Hürzeler said: “Lewis will be back and he’s training today (Tuesday 14 January).

“Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are also available. Those are the three centre-backs that are available.”

As one Brazilian is lost to injury, another could be on the brink of making a return.

Albion’s 23-year-old striker Joao Pedro could be back at Portman Road, having twisted his ankle in training last week.

He sat out the 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at Norwich City on Saturday (11 January).