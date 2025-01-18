Brighton and Hove Albion said that the time and date for their fourth round FA Cup tie with Chelsea has been decided.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm on Saturday 8 February at the Amex – five days before the sides meet there in the league.

The FA Cup tie is due to be broadcast live on ITV4 and ITVX, with Albion saying that ticket and hospitality information will be available from Monday (20 January).

In the meantime, the Seagulls are preparing to face a Manchester United side that salvaged three points after going behind to Southampton on Thursday (16 January).

A late Amad Diallo hat-trick helped them to snatch a 3-1 win at Old Trafford, having gone behind just before half-time to an own goal by Manuel Ugarte.

United’s first-half performance threatened to undo a solid spell for Ruben Amorim’s side after their 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the league and the penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The game was another underwhelming display from United. They have performed well against stronger opposition but struggled to impose themselves in matches that they were expected to dominate.

Amorim said: “We were, in the past, a team of transition. And we still are. You can feel it – to create chances in the final third, we struggle. We struggle a lot.

“It is a team that feels more joy waiting for the play and then, in transition, creating problems. So it’s something that we have to change.

“To change, we need training. So to have time to change, we also need to win games and we have tried to do that.”

Brighton are currently five points ahead of United and claimed victory when both sides met on the south coast in August thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Joao Pedro.

United’s Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot is available tomorrow (Sunday 19 January), having served a one-match suspension.

But the match is expected to come too soon for Luke Shaw while Mason Mount, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined.