A Brighton school that was due to close has been given a reprieve, after a rethink by trustees.

Hamilton Lodge School and College for Deaf Children had been due to close in the summer after 80 years of providing education for deaf students.

A group of parents, Helen Husbands, started a petition which was signed by almost 11,000 people and lobbied the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

She spoke of the joy felt just two years earlier by children at the school, which is in Walpole Road, Brighton, as they appeared on Strictly Come Dancing when deaf EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis was a contestant. She went on to win the series.

Now, children and parents can celebrate their own victory as the board of trustees posted a statement on the school’s website.

It said: “Following a collaborative and comprehensive consultation, the board of trustees met on (Tuesday) 7 January and have decided that Hamilton Lodge School and College will not be closing.

“In order to remain as a specialist centre for deaf students, changes will need to be made to ensure the school is financially sustainable going forwards.

“Further information about our rationale and our proposed strategy will be provided at our designated meetings with parents and staff.

“We thank all our community for their patience and contributions during what has been a difficult time and we look forward to working together over the coming months.”

Helen Husbands said: “While we are breathing an enormous sigh of relief that the trust has committed to keeping the school open, this experience has been traumatic for all concerned and highlights the fragility of our children’s access to education.

“The school community is like a family so any job losses as a result of a restructure will be felt deeply, not least by the children.

“We now need to know what measures will be put in place to safeguard the school moving forwards.

“We hope the fact more than 10,000 people signed our petition to save the school from closure demonstrates the importance of provisions like Hamilton Lodge, where British Sign Language is front and centre.”