This afternoon it has been announced that Los Angeles based artist Madeline Goldstein will be performing her first European live gig of 2025 at Daltons here in Brighton on Monday 3rd February, courtesy of Paradise Noir promoters. From here she will be whizzing around Europe until the end of April and taking in dates in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Italy, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Czechia.

Formerly of synth-tinged Portland band Fringe Class, front woman Madeline Goldstein went solo in 2019 having discovered Ableton to free herself of the traditional band format and relocated to Los Angeles, California.

With emotion and a strong ear for pop melody, Madeline Goldstein echos the energies of new wave, dream-pop, and dark wave, all while showcasing the vocal range and passion of femme pop icons and 80’s theatrics. Dancing somewhere between new-romantic eccentricity and punk influence, Goldstein explores body music in its more dreamy realm, with a touch of theatrical pleasure.

She dropped her debut solo album in early 2020, which was titled ‘Forget This’ and consisted of nine decent cuts. 2021 witnessed the release of her ‘Lost In Heaven’ single and a year later her ‘One More Day’ single was unleashed, and was followed by her ‘Seed Of Doubt’ tune on the last day of 2022. May 2023 her debut ‘Other World’ 4 track EP hit an unsuspecting world and now she’s back at it with her current ‘1996 Expectations’ single. Check out the video for this tune HERE and also have a listen to her releases on her Bandcamp page HERE.

Tickets for the Brighton concert are available now from HERE. The support act is currently being organised, but there will also be the Paradise Noir DJ’s in action on the night.

linktr.ee/Madie_i.e