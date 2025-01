Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Portman Road in the top flight for the first time since their Cup Final season in 1982-83.

Adam Webster captains the team tonight (Thursday 16 January) while Simon Adingra and Matt O’Riley both start.

Albion could rise up to ninth with a win.

Joao Pedro starts and Julio Enciso and the returning Danny Welbeck are both on the bench.