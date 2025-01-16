A man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat in Brighton today (Thursday 16 January).

The body was found in Nettleton Court, in Upper Hollingdean Road, just off Ditchling Road, this morning.

Sussex Police said tonight: “Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a property in Brighton.

“Emergency services attended Upper Hollingdean Road at around 10am on Thursday (16 January) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 41-year-old man.

“He was found inside the address and was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances around it.

“A 49-year-old man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody while inquiries continue.

“Both men are believed to be known to each other.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “There will be increased police activity in the area as we gather information and evidence to assist us in establishing what has led to this man’s death.

“I’d like to thank residents and the wider public in advance for their patience while we carry out these inquiries and ask if anyone has any information or concerns relating to this matter that they speak to an officer or get in touch with us.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Marshgate.

“Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”