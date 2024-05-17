Dozens of flats on a site where one block burnt down in minutes because of missing fire breaks are also to be knocked down and rebuilt.

People living in flats next to the fire-ravaged block at the top of Pankhurst Road were not allowed back in after it burnt down in September 2019.

The Guinness Partnership, which owns the site, said this was on the advice on East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which said extra safety measures would be needed.

Now, more than four years on, the housing association says it has decided to demolish the blocks.

A spokesperson from The Guinness Partnership said: “We were and are planning to demolish the other buildings on the site, and we are planning to rebuild the homes.

“This option is more expensive than remediating them was likely to have been, but we believe this is the better option to assure residents as to the safety of the homes.

“All residents now have homes elsewhere. The original developer of the homes, Geoffrey Osborne, went into administration last week.”



The block of 12 flats which burnt down was demolished after plans for a new one were approved in October 2020.

In 2021, residents of all three blocks said they intended to sue Guinness Partnership, the builders Geoffrey Osborne Ltd and the architect which designed it.

A crowdfunder launched to cover legal costs exceeded its target of £7,000. The law firm representing them, Hodge Jones and Allen, had not responded to a request for an update at the time of publication.



The demolition of the other two blocks was approved by Brighton and Hove City Council in March this year.

The application says the work, which will be carried out by Wessex Demolition, will take six weeks.

This will start with the erection of timber hoarding and temporary fencing, with warning signs put up.

Vehicles, including HGVs, will enter the site via Pankhurst Avenue.

No plans have yet been submitted for new blocks to take their place.