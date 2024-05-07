The owner of a distinctive small yellow Brighton shop has been ordered to stop renting it as “cramped” flats.

Swift Sports in Grand Parade closed down in 2015 when founder Ken George retired. The owners of The building successfully applied to turn it into a three-bedroom house and then sold it for about £295,500 in 2017.

However, by the time the new owners started converting it, this permission had expired – and they went much further than the approved plans allowed for, extending it and squeezing four flats inside.

Brighton and Hove City Council served Joseph Farchy and his company Jonston Management an enforcement notice requiring him to rip down the extensions and other alterations and stop renting it out.

Mr Farchy, who lives in Islington, appealed the notice but planning inspector Paul Hocking upheld it, and said the tenants must move out by the end of September.

The building works must either be reversed in 18 months, unless Mr Farchy can agree alternative alterations with the council.

Mr Hocking’s report said: “I could see during my site visit that the flats were cramped and provided inadequate space for the furniture and circulation space thatwould be reasonably required in a flat, even a very small flat.

“The kitchens also provided insufficient facilities and worktop spaces. The flats therefore do not provide an acceptable standard of accommodation.”

He added: “The development as constructed, which includes works to the façade of the building including raising the parapet wall, the arrangement, proportion and design of fenestration, and changes to the roof of the building, result in a conspicuous building within the terrace of buildings, which is thus at odds with the otherwise prevailing character and architectural interest of adjoining buildings.

“The size and style of fenestration is particularly discordant.

“This accordingly fails to preserve or enhance the pattern of vernacular built development in the immediate area. Moreover, the development arising from its resultant appearance fails to be well designed, let alone raise the standard of architectural design in the city.”

The notice requires him to take down French doors and a balcony installed to the front of the first floor, casements windows on the second floor, various roof lights, French doors on the first nd second floors to the rear, and second and third floor extensions, including a mezzanine floor in the roof.