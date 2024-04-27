A church known as Brighton’s cathedral is preparing to remove scaffolding that went up 10 years ago to enable the restoration of its tower.

The news comes as St Peter’s Church has been awarded a £250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a new project – One Moment in Time.

The project marks the 200th anniversary of the church that was built as a gateway to Brighton, with the foundation stone having been laid on Saturday 8 May 1824.

The team behind the latest project said that St Peter’s had stood “as a beacon of faith and a witness to the growth and transformation of Brighton from a humble fishing town to a vibrant city”.

They added: “As the church approaches this significant milestone, it invites the community to join in commemorating 200 years of history and heritage with a series of engaging events and activities as well as further restoration works to the tower.

“The funding will enable the church to finally remove the scaffolding which has remained in situ since 2014.”

The Reverend Daniel Millest, vicar of St Peter’s, said: “We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone in the history of St Peter’s Church.

“For 200 years, this sacred space has been a home for worship, a centre for community life and a witness to the ever-changing story of Brighton.

“Thanks to the National Lottery players, this funding has enabled us to restore the building for generations to come.

“As we celebrate our bicentennial, we invite everyone to join us in honouring the past, embracing the present and envisioning the future of St Peter’s.”

For more information about St Peter’s Church and its bicentennial celebrations, visit www.stpetersbrighton.org.

The current team took over running St Peter’s in 2009 after rising costs and a dwindling congregation had prompted a proposal to close the church.

There was a determined local campaign to save the church, with former councillor Jean Calder prominent among those leading the charge.

And the day was saved when a small team volunteered to move from Holy Trinity Brompton, in London, to reopen the building and rebuild a community.

The team at St Peter’s said: “Since then, we’ve seen God do amazing things. Every week, hundreds of homeless and vulnerable people are welcomed into our Safehaven drop-ins. They’re fed, loved and valued.

“We meet on Sundays at St Peter’s and during the week in small groups all over the city. Every year, hundreds of people explore faith in Jesus through our Alpha courses.

“People from all walks of life are finding Jesus, finding life and finding a home.

“We’re here for the long haul. And we’re just getting started. Partnering with God to make Brighton the place it was always intended to be: vibrant, creative, beautiful, safe.

“A city where everyone loves God and loves their neighbour.”