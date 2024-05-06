Step into Rachel’s world in this experimental, joyful and critically acclaimed show.

Following its sell-out run at the Barbican, this “joyous celebration of theatre without the rules” (The Stage) comes to Brighton Festival.

Rachel is a theatre-loving, enigmatic, learning-disabled 33-year-old who loves Kylie Minogue, heckling from the front row and seeing people falling over.

Step into her unique and often hilarious world as she commands the action, brought to life by a company of performers following Rachel’s direction to the letter in a skilful cabaret of song, sketch, comedy and memory.

From bar room brawls to a bourbon biscuit cabaret, a fart suspect interrogation to a Beyoncé number – this is Rachel’s Perfect Show.

The show was created by Zoo Co Theatre, a multi-award-winning company staging theatre that loudly champions access, in collaboration with Improbable, a pioneering company of improvisers and theatre-makers who have been making ground-breaking work for the past 25 years.

Perfect Show For Rachel was developed with Rachel to create a show on her own terms, exploring who defines artistic taste, and questions who that currently excludes.

Zoo Co are running a Buddy System for Perfect Show For Rachel. If you are coming to see the show alone, we can pair you with a friendly Zoo Co “buddy” if you want, so you can meet beforehand, watch the show together and maybe chat about it after. Just email fleur@wearezooco.co.uk and she’ll sort it.

There are five performances from Saturday 4 May to Tuesday 7 May at 7.30pm at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange. A matinee starts at 2.30pm on Sunday 5 May. The doors open 45 minutes before the show starts. It lasts about 75 minutes.

