A former serviceman who struggled for years to get support for his trauma-related alcoholism has died of liver failure complications in prison aged just 49.

Mark Wilkinson became notorious in Brighton after a series of bomb hoaxes and a one-night bin arson spree, all committed while drunk.

At hearing after hearing, courts were told that he had been let down by a lack of local support services.

This week, a prison death report found that healthcare workers at Lewes Prison had failed to adequately monitor him after he refused medical treatment or give him effective pain relief – but concluded his death was unavoidable.

In 2019, he found himself in the dock at Brighton Magistrates Court, having admitted calling police telling them in a fake Irish accent that he had planted devices throughout Brighton.

His defence lawyer Richard Frank told the court: “He’s been an alcoholic for a long time. He’s been in rehab and was sober for three months

“But he was put in a hostel full of people with drink and drug problems and it was very difficult for him to maintain sobriety in that accommodation.

“A few weeks ago, that sobriety ended.

“He’s now with Pavilions and the plan is to try and get him into detox and then some residential placement out of Brighton.

“Millview, where people used to go is closed – the nearest facility is Elephant and Castle it seems. It’s shocking, but that’s the case.”

He was ordered into court-mandated rehab – but just two months later, he set fire to several bins in Brighton, which resulted in a six-month prison sentence for arson.

In 2021, he was back in Brighton, living at a hostel in Elm Grove which was later closed after scores of complaints from neighbours of antisocial behaviour and a residents’ fatal overdose.

There, he made yet another bomb hoax, which sparked the evacuation of the hostel and an armed police response. He ended up in the dock yet again, this time sentenced to 16 months.

At that sentencing hearing, his defence counsel Mark Hamblin said Wilkinson had served eight tours of Afghanistan, but had struggled to find help once back in the UK.

He said: “This incident was a very sad decline of a man who served his country on many occasions, very bravely. He has fallen into a trap, which many of his colleagues have, of alcholism.

“He suffers from post traumatic stress disorder which isn’t surprising, given what he’s seen and what he’s gone through.”

At that point, Wilkinson had already been at Lewes Prison since the day after making the hoax call on 17 November the previous year.

When he arrived, he told a nurse he’d been drinking heavily before coming into custody and a GP prescribed him chlordiazepoxide for alcohol withdrawal.

Over the following weeks, he refused to see the GP for various reasons, and in April he even refused to go to hospital in handcuffs, saying he would go after he was released in two weeks time.

On the morning of 21 April, just days before he was due to be released, he was in good spirits – but by mid-morning he was unconscious. He was taken to the Royal Sussex in a coma and died the following day.

Despite attempts, the prison was unable to find a next of kin and his funeral took place on April 23 2022, paid for by the prison. An inquest later found he died of natural causes – internal bleeding caused by alcohol related liver disease.

A report into his death in custody published last month found the care he received was not what he would have received in the community and made a series of recommendations.

The hospital detox – known as tier four inpatient detox – which used to be provided by the NHS at Millview was decommissioned by Brighton and Hove City Council in 2016.

The service was outsourced to Cranstoun, which ran the Pavilions alcohol rehab service and whose partner Equinox ran the Elephant and Castle clinic Mr Wilkinson was hoping to be referred to in 2019.

That closed in 2022, after receiving the worst possible rating from the Care and Quality Commission.

Hospital detox for Brighton residents is now provided in Essex and Hampshire.

A council spokesperson said: “As part of the vital support we provide people experiencing challenges with long-term substance use, we commission some tier four inpatient detoxification beds – which include 24-hour support.

“This is in addition to our local residential rehabilitation services.

“The support we commission is currently delivered by specialist teams at Passmores House, in Harlow, Essex, and the Dame Carol Black Detoxification Service, in Fareham, Hampshire.

“In the last financial year 127 people were supported at Passmores House and 20 at the Dame Carol Black Detoxification Service.

“We also occasionally spot-purchase additional out-of-area inpatient detox and residential rehabilitation services on a case-by-case basis to reflect specific needs, although no such spot-purchasing was required in 2023/24.

“These commissioned services compliment the residential support provided locally, which focuses on supporting individuals after detox over a number of years.”