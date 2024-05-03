A landlord has been ordered to stop using a three-storey terraced home as a 22-bed party house.

Giles Wigoder has until 28 May to convert 55 George Street in Kemptown back into a five-bedroom shared house.

Neighbours say guests have played loud music in its garden and shouted obscenities until the early hours of the morning, far later and louder than the pubs in the same street.

The house, dubbed Moroccan Hub, is currently advertised for let on booking sites up until the end of September.

Mr Wigoder bought the house via his property company Avalon Industries Ltd in 2000, and had been using it as a holiday let wihthout permission when the pandemic hit.

He then applied to turn it into a five-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO) which was approved in October. But by February this year, it was again being used as a holiday let, again without permission.

A retrospective application to turn it into a holiday let was refused because of the impact on neighbours and the loss of housing.

A next door neighbour who objected to that application said: “Large groups of people staying there have been out in the courtyard area playing music at excessive levels, shouting and singing.

“This can go on for hours into the night.

“On a few occasions, the language used has been disgusting and actually worrying to listen to. Our daughter is often in our property alone and has been quite scared by some of the groups she’s heard and feels too vulnerable to go and ask them to stop.

“We appreciate that our property is in a mixed commercial and residential area, but number 55 has become a party house – as good as a nightclub – which is it not designed nor positioned to be.

“Since number 55 has been a holiday let, we have had to leave our garden and go back inside our property due to loud music, sexual and offensive language, shouting and abusive behaviours from the groups staying at the property.

“Such behaviours would not be tolerated in licensed venues for parties. Why should it be in a residential area?”

Another objecter said: “The tenants of the HMO were young men who caused no issues to us at all when using the outdoor space of 55.

Due to the layout of the rear of the properties it means that we and the ground floor flat, and also the next door student house, are directly affected by noise from the rear of 55, while others are further away and shielded by walls.

“The connecting rear space consists of a very small brick enclosed courtyard directly abutting the rear of our property.

“The noise made in this space echoes and funnels around the buildings.

“The fact that only a few properties are affected should not mean that we should be subjected to issues that affect the enjoyment of our homes due to the noise caused by guests at 55.”

Mr Wigoder told Brighton and Hove News he is intending on appealing the refusal of his planning application. He said: “I am currently preparing an appeal against both the planning refusal and the enforcement notice.

“The council were made aware of my intention to appeal against the planning and during the legal time limit that i have to do so they have simply issued proceedings before by planning consultant had time to issue the appeal.”

The last filed accounts for Avalon Industries Ltd, which also runs the Vintage Wine Gifts website, state it has investment property assets worth £2.7 million.

In the past, Mr Wigoder has also applied to turn two other Kemp Town family homes into HMOs, at 17 Bloomsbury Place in 2019 and 35 Camelford Street in 2020. Both were approved.

People commenting on the Bloomsbury Place application said it was then being used as a hen party holiday house.