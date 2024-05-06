A suspected landslip has added to delays and disruption on the railways after signalling problems this morning (Monday 6 May).

It is also the first day of industrial action by the train drivers’ union ASLEF.

Southern said: “Network Rail are inspecting a landslip near Balcombe.

“This is blocking the line which is usually used by trains from Three Bridges towards Haywards Heath. The other line is open.

“This can be used to run a very limited service, alternately, in each direction between London and the Sussex coast.

“Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will continue to be disrupted.

“This also follows an earlier signalling problem in the same area.

“Please leave at least 45 minutes of extra time to get to your destination.”

Passengers on the 8.43am train from Littlehampton to Victoria were first held in the Hassocks area at about 9.30am.

The train arrived more than 45 minutes late at Gatwick airport and Victoria.

Members of ASLEF are due to strike for 24 hours as part of a series of rolling strikes across the country from today (6 May) to Saturday (11 May).

The union has called 15 strikes since the dispute over pay and conditions started in 2022.

But there have been no talks between the government and ASLEF since the union rejected a pay deal in April last year.

There will be a full day of strike action on Tuesday, affecting most south east services.

An overtime ban on Wednesday may also cause further disruption.