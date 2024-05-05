Katy Bourne has been re-elected as the Conservative police and crime commissioner for Sussex, winning a fourth term with a 23,000-vote majority.

Labour won the most votes in Brighton and Hove in the Sussex PCC election, it was announced this afternoon (Sunday 5 May).

Paul Richards picked up 22,053 votes for Labour in Brighton and Hove and 99,502 across Sussex as a whole on a turnout of 24.49 per cent.

It gave the main challenger almost half the votes in Brighton and Hove.

The votes cast were

Katy Bourne (Conservative) 122,495 elected

Paul Richards (Labour and Co-operative) 99,502

Jamie Bennett (Liberal Democrat) 48,923

Jonathan Kent (Green) 43,105

In 2021, Katy Bourne won 244,810 votes (including 30,287 second preferences) and Paul Richards 128,259 (including 43,523 second preferences).

Mrs Bourne has won all three times, having served an extra year when the scheduled election was postponed due to covid in 2020.