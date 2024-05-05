Katy Bourne has been re-elected as the Conservative police and crime commissioner for Sussex, winning a fourth term with a 23,000-vote majority.
Labour won the most votes in Brighton and Hove in the Sussex PCC election, it was announced this afternoon (Sunday 5 May).
Paul Richards picked up 22,053 votes for Labour in Brighton and Hove and 99,502 across Sussex as a whole on a turnout of 24.49 per cent.
It gave the main challenger almost half the votes in Brighton and Hove.
The votes cast were
Katy Bourne (Conservative) 122,495 elected
Paul Richards (Labour and Co-operative) 99,502
Jamie Bennett (Liberal Democrat) 48,923
Jonathan Kent (Green) 43,105
In 2021, Katy Bourne won 244,810 votes (including 30,287 second preferences) and Paul Richards 128,259 (including 43,523 second preferences).
Mrs Bourne has won all three times, having served an extra year when the scheduled election was postponed due to covid in 2020.
Oh well…never mind.
Therein lies the wisdom of tactical voting! I’m not sure for her, it’s a reassuring, resounding win, as her vote has collapsed. And it sort of reaffirmed why I was tempted to not vote. Lumping B & H in with places like Eastbourne, Chichester & Mid Sussex, sort of makes a Brighton vote irrelevant (even though it’s the biggest & most progressive settlement in both countries 🤔) The myth that the conservatives are ‘tough on crime’ isn’t exactly bourne out, when you look at police cuts since 2010. And let’s not even start on the state of the justice & prison system in general; it’s a shambles 😡
That’s a about a 10 1/w% swing to Labour from the Tories
What is the point if the PCC? Waste of money.
The Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for overseeing the police force in a specific area.
The Tory candidate got 30% of the vote on a 25% turnout. What kind of a mandate is that?
90% of the voters in Sussex failed to support her.
If it had not been a first-past-the-post set-up this time, then it is likely that Labour would have won it.