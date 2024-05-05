Labour has held both their seats in the by-elections in Queen’s Park ward and Kemptown ward.
Milla Gauge won the Queen’s Park seat with 1,241 votes and Théresa Ann Mackey won the Kemptown seat with 1,382 votes.
This means that Labour once again has 38 of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.
The turnout for Queen’s Park ward was 38.94 per cent and for Kemptown ward was 34.8 per cent.
The votes cast in Queen’s Park ward were
Milla Gauge (Labour) 1,241 – elected
Luke Walker (Green) 766
Adrian Hart (Brighton and Hove Independent) 449
Sunny Choudhury (Conservative) 168
Dominique Hall (Liberal Democrat) 67
The votes cast in Kemptown ward were
Théresa Ann Mackey (Labour) 1,382
Ricky Perrin (Green) 590
Robert James Brown (Liberal Democrat) 406
Gary Farmer (Brighton and Hove Independent) 369
Josephine Victoria O’Carroll (Conservative) 222
Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 44
The by-elections were held after two councillors, Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry, stepped down.
They were elected last May on the Labour slate but later expelled by the party. They sat as independents until they resigned in March.
