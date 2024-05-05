Labour has held both their seats in the by-elections in Queen’s Park ward and Kemptown ward.

Milla Gauge won the Queen’s Park seat with 1,241 votes and Théresa Ann Mackey won the Kemptown seat with 1,382 votes.

This means that Labour once again has 38 of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The turnout for Queen’s Park ward was 38.94 per cent and for Kemptown ward was 34.8 per cent.

The votes cast in Queen’s Park ward were

Milla Gauge (Labour) 1,241 – elected

Luke Walker (Green) 766

Adrian Hart (Brighton and Hove Independent) 449

Sunny Choudhury (Conservative) 168

Dominique Hall (Liberal Democrat) 67

The votes cast in Kemptown ward were

Théresa Ann Mackey (Labour) 1,382

Ricky Perrin (Green) 590

Robert James Brown (Liberal Democrat) 406

Gary Farmer (Brighton and Hove Independent) 369

Josephine Victoria O’Carroll (Conservative) 222

Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 44

The by-elections were held after two councillors, Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry, stepped down.

They were elected last May on the Labour slate but later expelled by the party. They sat as independents until they resigned in March.