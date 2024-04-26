A teenage neo-Nazi who created a detailed plan to attack a synagogue has been found guilty of having an article connected with the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Mason Reynolds, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, had also pleaded guilty to five counts of having material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism as well as five offences of sharing terrorist publications.

The 19-year-old had shared right-wing videos and had bomb instruction manuals, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

He was convicted by a jury by a 10-2 majority at Winchester Crown Court of the count of preparing an act of terrorism against the synagogue in Hove.

The defendant was remanded in custody by the judge, Dame Juliet May, known as Mrs Justice May, until his sentencing hearing on Friday 14 June.

The CPS said that Reynolds had “praised attacks by far-right terrorists”, adding: “Reynolds created a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue in Hove.

“Following a police search of his home, various devices were found which had been used to store or share material, including an iPhone and USB drives.

“He was also found to be the administrator of a Telegram channel which shared far-right extremist, anti-semitic and racist views, as well as manuals on bomb building and how to 3D print firearms.”

Nick Price, head of the CPS counter-terrorism and special crime division, said: “Mason Reynolds sought to spread hate and encourage acts of terrorism.

“Today’s guilty verdict, along with his earlier guilty pleas, show that he not only held neo-Nazi beliefs but wanted to act on them to cause pain and suffering, which fortunately has been prevented and the public protected due to the work of the policing and prosecution team.”