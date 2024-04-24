A woman was found dead in a Brighton hotel early this morning (Wednesday 24 April).

Three people have been arrested – a man and two women – Sussex Police said.

The arrests, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, follow the death of the woman at the OYO Gulliver’s Hotel, in New Steine.

The force said: “At around 4.30am this morning, emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in a hotel in New Steine, Brighton.

“Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by ambulance staff.

“A 43-year-old man and two 41-year-old women have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

“They have been taken to custody and inquiries are ongoing.

“No further information is available at this time.”