SON Estrella Galicia announce their second micro-festival in Brighton ‘Escape From The Albert By SON Estrella Galicia’ – an escape evening of Live Music, Beer Culture and Food will take place at The Prince Albert on May 15th, with headline performances from Swim Deep, Currls and Projector.

Since 2009, SON Estrella Galicia has created events that offer a twist on the traditional concert experience in Spain, Brazil, Portugal and the US. They have since become well established in the London scene with 4 events in the past 18 months at Paper Dress Vintage in Hackney including high profile performances and attendees including Los Bitchos, Teleman, Dream Wife, Prima Queen, DEADLETTER and more.

Earlier this year, SON Estrella Galicia expanded their series in the UK and stepped out of the capital for the first time, heading to the Brighton seaside for a sold-out micro-festival featuring acclaimed performances from Panic Shack and Plantoid – Review HERE. Next month (May 15th), they are set to return to the city for their second micro-festival, ‘Escape From The Albert by SON Estrella Galicia’.

From its inception the family-owned independent beer brand has fostered community roots in Galicia – working with local farmers and suppliers, and giving visibility to the region and its people. This is replicated at their events across the world – working with local vendors, artists, and sustainability projects.

In an age where local venues have never been more important but face mounting barriers towards long-term sustainability, and their capacity to contribute towards environmental issues – the events SON Estrella Galicia put on demonstrate the power in partnerships between like-minded teams.

Swim Deep (Birmingham) headline the micro-festival. The Birmingham indie favourites will be showcasing new material from their forthcoming new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’ (set for release June 7th). Tapping into their love of gauzy shoegaze and gentle swaying melodies, the band’s forthcoming record heralds a creative rebirth and is sure to add a whole new dimension to their thrilling live show.

Currls (Brighton) will be bringing their compelling mix of raw garage rock, fast-paced punk and sludgy pop to The Prince Albert for a very special hometown show. Steadily making a name for themselves with spins across the BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music airwaves, the rising trio are primed to deliver on their exhilarating potential.

Projector (Brighton) are set to kick off the event, delving into their sonic breadth and experimental attitude to pop. Encompassing elements of industrial drum machines to hook laden alt-rock, the band also dive into post-punk territory via luscious melodies, all of which has gained attention from BBC 6 Music champions Steve Lamacq and Amy Lame.

DJ sets from Marcus Harris (White Heat), Ryan Scott Löehmann and Las Titis will take place throughout the event (free access downstairs).

In line with Estrella Galicia´s efforts towards sustainability, the event will have interactive elements embodying the Reduce, Re-use and Recycle mantra.

Estrella Galicia’s beer experts will be providing an exclusive What Does Your Beer Sound Like? tasting workshop, showcasing the brand’s artisanal and multi-sensory approach to their craft.

Local vendors Carlito Burrito will be the gastronomic partners for the event, and there will be beer pairing recommendations for which these events have also become known.

On the partnership, Victor Mantiñán, Head of Global Music Sponsorship at Estrella Galicia said: “We are delighted to be expanding the SON Estrella Galicia project in the UK, for the second time bringing our micro-festival to a progressive, arts-focused in Brighton ahead of their iconic festival. We are thrilled to be partnering with The Prince Albert once again, engaging with the local community and sharing our passion for music and beer via fantastic artists, beer tastings, and food.”

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase yours HERE.