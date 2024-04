The Premier League champions elect gave Albion a football lesson as the world, Arsenal and Liverpool looked on.

Albion’s season effectively finished early last month in Rome, the Seagulls can’t go down or qualify for Europe.

A very rare Kevin De Bruyne header goal and two from Phil Foden gave City at very healthy 0-3 half time lead- Julian Alverez rolled at fourth into an empty net in the second half……