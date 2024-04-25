Valentin Barco is due to start for Brighton and Hove Albion as they face Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex this evening (Thursday 25 April).

The 19-year-old defender is expected to line up alongside skipper Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman at the back.

Jason Steele is back between the sticks and Danny Welbeck is down to start up front.

In between, midfielder Pascal Gross has been named along with Carlos Baleba, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Joao Pedro.

Simon Adingra has dropped to the bench and Pervis Estupinan is missing through injury, joining a lengthy list.

Pep Guardiola is still missing Erling Haaland and has made three changes to the starting line up of his title challengers since their FA Cup win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovavcic are due to come in for John Stones and Jack Grealish while Ederson returns after Stefan Ortega’s cup duty.