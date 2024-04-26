Efforts to safeguard and reopen a Brighton synagogue have been boosted by a £40,000 funding partnership.

Three heritage funding bodies have agreed to contribute towards a feasibility study, which will identify future potential uses for the currently closed Middle Street Synagogue.

The owners of the Victorian building, Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation (BHHC), have partnered with the London-based Foundation for Jewish Heritage who work to preserve Jewish heritage at risk.

The foundation, along with a steering committee, will manage the review and make a recommendation to be considered by the BHHC Board.

Susan Conway, chair of BHHC said: “Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation is delighted to be working with the Foundation of Jewish Heritage to find a way forward for the beautiful Middle Street Synagogue which is cherished by the Jewish community.

“We are very grateful to the funders for supporting this crucial feasibility study.”

Michael Mail, chief executive of the Foundation for Jewish Heritage said: “Middle Street is a nationally recognised landmark building, important for the Jewish community and for the city of Brighton and Hove.

“Through the feasibility study, we hope to come up with a solution that will bring the building back into regular use and ensure its future.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund committed £20,000 for the feasibility study and building survey, while the Architectural Heritage Fund and the Pilgrim Trust both committed £10,000 each.

Michael Rosehill, Steering Committee chair said: “I hadn’t appreciated the full significance of Middle Street Synagogue both architecturally and historically.

“The fact that three leading heritage funding bodies have so generously agreed to back this project is a clear demonstration of the significance of the building.”

The synagogue’s stained glass windows, elaborate floral columns and black and white chequered Italian marble floors have led the grade II* listed building to be described as the jewel in the crown of the south coast Jewish community.

The Middle Street Synagogue was designed by the distinguished Victorian architect Thomas Lainson and opened in 1875.

Regular services stopped there in 2004 due to reducing attendance and the building has been largely unused, opening just for heritage days and community events.

In 2021, damage from a leaking radiator meant it was fully closed to the public.

Louise Stewart, from the Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “We are extremely pleased to be one of three organisations that have awarded funding towards a feasibility study for Middle Street Synagogue.

“We hope that our support will help to find a sustainable future use for this building, ensuring that it continues to play an important role for the Jewish community, as well as the city of Brighton and Hove as a whole, for many generations to come.”