Eight parks are due to receive a share of £1.7 million for refurbished playgrounds in the coming year after councillors gave their backing.

New play equipment will be installed at Hove Park, Preston Park, Queen’s Park, Saltdean, Stanmer, Victoria Park, Wild Park and Wish Park.

The budget includes £1.6 million from developer contributions – sometimes known as “section 106” money – paid by developers to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The playground makeovers have been planned as a second wave of refurbishments after a £3.7 million first phase, with 32 projects completed and 12 under way.

Plans include outdoor fitness areas, multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and plans for up to five wheelchair-accessible swings at parks across Brighton and Hove, with access to Changing Places toilets and suitable transport links.

Councillors agreed the second phase of playground refits at a meeting of the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Tuesday 12 March).

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, who chairs the committee, said that he went to several playground openings with his “very enthusiastic four-year-old ‘beta tester’”.

Councillor Rowkins said: “I am incredibly pleased to say that this round of work will see our first fully wheelchair-accessible swing, to be installed at Preston Park, with a second at Stanmer.

“As a parent, I have seen, on an almost daily basis, the simple but profound joy that swings bring to children and the thought of some children growing up without that is truly heartbreaking.

“I hope we can identify further suitable sites around the city and bring this joy to more children.”

Labour councillor Tristram Burden, who represents Queen’s Park, said that people in his ward were grateful to see the new play equipment at the park and asked what could be done for older children.

Councillor Burden said: “The play area at Queen’s Park has come along so well and people are so grateful for it.

“For phase two, we know there is a real desire for equipment for older-age children and I think that’s true across the city.

“How is that going to be dealt with? And is there a prospect for co-producing a lot of this with older children?”

He was told that both Queen’s Park and Hove Park were being revisited in the second phase of work and consultation was under way to establish what was needed and this would be included in the tender documents.

Equipment aimed at older children includes zip wires and large climbing frames which have a level of “excitement and challenge”.

A consultation is also under way for Wild Park which has equipment aimed at older children and young adults.

Wild Park’s activity area was described as a “destination physical activity and leisure site” aimed at improving health and welleing through leisure and sport.

Green councillor Pete West said: “It’s very pleasing to see work on this continuing – to see the work on the refurbishment programme that was begun by the previous (Green) administration.

“It’s going to be extremely beneficial for adults and children but particularly those who have accessibility issues.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that she was pleased to see “worthwhile” improvements to playgrounds because they were important for young people.

Councillor Theobald said: “I’m pleased about the wheelchair swings. They sound very good as well.

“Vale Park in Patcham is not on the list. It was supposed to be done last year but the money went to finish off Mackie Park so Vale Park was left out. Perhaps next time around it will be on the list.”

Outdoor fitness areas are planned for Preston Park, Victoria Park and Wish Park. MUGAs are planned for Saltdean and Wild Park.

Consultations on the council website for Hove Park, Wild Park and Gatton Park are due to run until Wednesday 27 March. To respond to the consultations, click here.