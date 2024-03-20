A health minister begged her husband – former Brighton councillor Steve Bell – to stop vaping during a live TV interview this morning.

Maria Caulfield, who is MP for Lewes, was being interviewed by Kay Burley on Sky News this morning about the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is due to go before parliament today.

She told Ms Burley Steve Bell, who was leader of the Conservative group until last May, had taken up vaping to stop him smoking, but that she would like him to stop.

She said: “He finds it has stopped him smoking and that’s had a significant financial impact too, because cigarettes are so expensive whereas vaping is a much cheaper alternative.”

The interview then discussed new evidence which shows that vaping damages the DNA of its users in a similar way to smokers who develop cancer, which Ms Caulfield said the chief medical officer was looking at.

Ms Burley then said: “He’s never going to stop vaping then?”

Ms Caulfield replied: “My husband – I can’t. I can do certain things in this world but stopping my husband vaping is not one of them.

Ms Burley said: “You can look down that lens and tell him.”

Ms Caulfield laughed, look directly into the camera, and said: “Stop vaping.”

Later in the morning, Cllr Bell retweeted the clip but it’s not clear whether he is intending on taking her advice.

Mr Bell was a councillor for Woodingdean from 2015 until May last year, when both seats in the ward were taken by Labour. He has worked as Ms Caulfield’s office manager since 2016.